Read the full statement from Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer who just raised the stakes ahead of a hearing to address sexual misconduct claims against Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer put out a new statement responding to Republican calls for Ford to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her claims that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago.

Senate Republicans have been clamoring to get Ford in front of the committee before lawmakers vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"Dr. Ford was reluctantly thrust into the public spotlight only two days ago," Ford's attorney said in a statement Wednesday. "She is currently unable to go home, and is receiving ongoing threats to her and her family's safety. Fairness and respect dictate that she should have time to deal with this."

President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the bench. He stands by his choice. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegations.

The stakes are high. Republicans have moved to get Kavanaugh confirmed before the November 6 midterm election, where Democrats are expected to flip a number of GOP-held seats in the Senate.

Read the statement from Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer below:

"Dr. Ford was reluctantly thrust into the public spotlight only two days ago. She is currently unable to go home, and is receiving ongoing threats to her and her family's safety. Fairness and respect dictate that she should have time to deal with this. She continues to believe that a full non-partisan investigation of this matter is needed and she is willing to cooperate with the Committee. However, the Committee's stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceeding. The rush to a hearing is unnecessary, and contrary to the Committee discovering the truth."