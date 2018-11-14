The full text of Theresa May's Brexit deal has been published.
LONDON — Theresa May has finally published the full text of her 585-page Brexit deal.
The deal, agreed by the prime minister and her Cabinet on Wednesday evening, sets out how Britain will withdraw from its relationship with the EU.
READ: Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal treaty in full here
Under the deal:
Under the agreement, the UK has agreed to be bound by a UK-wide Brexit "backstop" which will effectively keep Britain in a customs union with the EU if the prime minister fails to secure an alternative arrangement before the end of the two-year Brexit transition period.
May believes the backstop measure — designed to be temporary — is necessary because it will ensure that no new checks emerge at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is seen as vital to preserving the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.
But ministers and backbenchers are concerned because the arrangement would leave the UK without the ability to strike independent free trade deals, and leave it subject to EU rules and regulations despite having no role in their legislation.
They are also concerned that the EU would seek to make the supposedly temporary arrangement permanent, a concern which appears to have been concerned by a leaked briefing from Sabine Weyand, the EU's deputy Brexit negotiator.
She reportedly told EU ambassadors that UK-wide membership of the customs union should be "the basis for the future relationship." In other words, it looks like the EU are aiming to keep the UK in a customs union on a permanent basis, something which all Brexiteers — and indeed many Remainers — are implacably opposed.