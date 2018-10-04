Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Red state Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she will vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court


Politics Red state Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she will vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Thursday, Sen. Heitkamp of North Dakota expressed her intention to vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She is facing a tough re-election campaign, with her GOP opponent currently leading her in double digits.

Heidi Heitkamp announced Thursday that she will vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. play

Heidi Heitkamp announced Thursday that she will vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

(Dan Koeck/Reuters)

  • Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from North Dakota, announced Thursday that she would vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
  • The red-state Democrat was considered one of a handful of on-the-fence senators.
  • Heitkamp voted in favor of President Trump's last nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

One less senator is on the fence about Brett Kavanaugh.

On Thursday, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, announced that she would not vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court come the floor vote scheduled for Friday.

Heitkamp, a red-state Democratic who is locked in a tight reelection battle, was considered one of handful of key swing votes that could decide whether Kavanaugh will or will not get a lifetime appointment to America's highest court.

The other swing votes that have not announced their final decision include Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Jeff Flake of Arizona.

The vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court is scheduled to take place on Friday. play

The vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court is scheduled to take place on Friday.

(Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

The North Dakota senator's decision comes after the FBI finished its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

The results of the investigation have not been made public, but senators who have seen the document say it doesn't include evidence corroborating Christine Blasey Ford's claims that he sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.

"After doing my due diligence and now that the record is apparently closed, I will vote against his confirmation," Heitkamp said.

She went on to criticize both Republicans and Democrats for how they handled the situation.

"Both sides horribly handled the process around the nomination. We must learn from these mistakes," Heitkamp said.

Heitkamp previously voted to confirm President Donald Trump's last Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Voting against Kavanaugh could end up being one of Heitkamp's last acts as a senator. Her GOP opponent, Rep. Kevin Cramer, has a healthy lead in recent polls in the state.

Heitkamp has been a senator since 2013, but Trump won the state by nearly 40 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election.

Top Articles

1 Politics Republican Sen. Ben Sasse drops a bombshell on the debate over...bullet
2 Politics Trump reportedly told donors Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator...bullet
3 Politics Russian missile defenses arrive in Syria — and US and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump
Politics New York attorney general pushes back on Trump's effort to dismiss lawsuit against his charity
Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped a woman from walking into oncoming traffic on Wednesday.
Politics 'I was in awe to see him': Bernie Sanders saved a woman from getting hit by a car while he was out for a walk in DC, and she's very grateful
Sen. Susan Collins
Politics Anti-Kavanaugh activists are turning up the heat on Sen. Susan Collins in the final days of the confirmation battle
Brett Kavanaugh supreme court whip 2x1
Politics Here's an evolving count of which senators are voting for Brett Kavanaugh
X
Advertisement