Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse drops a bombshell on the debate over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court


Politics Republican Sen. Ben Sasse drops a bombshell on the debate over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska gave a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday night as the debate over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court continues. Sasse said he asked President Donald Trump to nominate someone else. "I urged the president to nominate a woman."

Ben Sasse play

Ben Sasse

(Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

  • Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska gave an impassioned speech on sexual assault and the #MeToo movement on the Senate floor Wednesday night.
  • Sasse also dropped a bombshell about where he stands on Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court.
  • "I urged the president to nominate a different individual. I urged the president to nominate a woman," Sasse said.
  • He recounted the experiences of two personal friends he said were raped, adding that the #MeToo movement has been "complicated," but also a "very good thing."
  • Then Sasse turned back to Trump: "We all know that the president cannot lead us through this time."

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska gave an impassioned speech on sexual assault and the #MeToo movement on the Senate floor Wednesday night.

Sasse also dropped a bombshell about where he stands on Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court.

"I urged the president to nominate a different individual. I urged the president to nominate a woman," Sasse said.

He recounted the experiences of two personal friends he said were raped, adding that the #MeToo movement has been "complicated," but also a "very good thing."

And then Sasse turned back to Trump: "We all know that the president cannot lead us through this time."

Kavanaugh, once seen as having a clear path to the nation's high court, has become the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, leveled against him by former high school and college classmates.

The most notable of those classmates is Christine Blasey Ford, a California university professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were high school students in the 1980s.

New questions about Kavanaugh's drinking habits have also emerged in recent days, and with that, more of Kavanaugh's former classmates came forward, publicly casting doubt on Kavanaugh's characterizations about his relationship to alcohol.

These developments have emerged amid a renewed FBI investigation of Kavanaugh's background, which was expected to wrap up imminently.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Most Republican leaders, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, have accused Democrats of trying to railroad him.

McConnell on Wednesday night set up a key procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. A final confirmation vote could happen as early as Saturday.

Top Articles

1 Politics US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on solo African tripbullet
2 Politics The Chinese military challenged a US destroyer to a South...bullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly told donors Canada's chief NAFTA...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

CNN host Anderson Cooper, left, and James Roche, Brett Kavanaugh's former roommate at Yale University.
Politics 'I knew he was lying': Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale roommate claims to have seen him 'blackout drunk'
Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems taking part in the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2015.
Politics Russia is about to sell a US ally billions of dollars in weapons, and Trump may have to respond
dick durbin lindsey graham dream act daca
Politics Democratic lawmakers sound off on reports that only one copy of the FBI's reopened investigation into Brett Kavanaugh will be given to them for review
US Navy guided-missile destroyers and guided-missile cruisers
Politics The US military is planning a serious showdown with China, a significant show of force on tense tides involving American warships and aircraft
X
Advertisement