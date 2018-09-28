Republican Senate staffer reportedly stifled second Kavanaugh accuser’s effort to testify

news

A top Republican Senate staffer stifled Deborah Ramirez's chance to testify about sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee, according to a new report by The New Yorker.

Emails between Senate staffers and Ramirez's legal team show Mike Davis refused phone calls to further discuss Ramirez's allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and instead demanded additional evidence.

Ramirez's attorney said earlier this week only Senate Democrats were showing up for scheduled appointments.

A top Republican Senate staffer stifled testimony from Deborah Ramirez, the second woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's of sexual assault, according to a new report by The New Yorker.

Emails between Senate staffers and Ramirez’s legal team show that Mike Davis, a senior Republican committee staffer, didn't pursue offers for telephone calls with Ramirez and her team concerning her allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her. He instead repeatedly demanded additional evidence, the report said.

Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's, said he exposed himself to her at a dorm-room party during the 1983-84 school year, when he was a freshman.

After The New Yorker published an article detailing Ramirez's allegations and Senate Democrats' investigation into the claims, Davis reached out to Ramirez’s attorneys, who told him they wanted an FBI investigation and that Ramirez would possibly agree to an in-person interview.

However, Davis reportedly ignored her attorney's proposed next steps to ask for additional evidence and confirmation whether Ramirez would be willing to testify to investigators.

John Clune, Ramirez's attorney, told The New Yorker he felt any evidence or other information they would provide to Davis would be used for their specific political interests or to attack the allegations. The team also provided a letter detailing further information and Ramirez's request for an FBI investigation, which Clune said the committee ignored.

"It is remarkable that the committee admits they had enough information to question Judge Kavanaugh under oath on Debbie’s statements in The New Yorker, yet that very same information was insufficient for Debbie’s counsel to earn even a phone call," Clune said.

This is the latest report of a bipartisan divide in pursuing allegations that have dominated the final days of Kavanaugh's confirmation process. Clune said on CNN earlier this week that only Senate Democrats showed up to a Tuesday call concerning the allegations.

Davis first raised flags last week, after a Washington Post article detailed professor Christine Blasey Ford's accusation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. In a since-deleted tweet, Davis seemed to refer to Senate Republicans, writing "unfazed and determined. We will confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

Republicans have taken a hard line of support for Kavanaugh amid three total accusations of sexual misconduct. Two potential swing votes, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, announced Friday morning that they'll ultimately vote for him.