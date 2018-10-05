Republican senator says he'll miss the scheduled vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation because of his daughter's wedding

news

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana will be attending his daughter's wedding and is expected to miss out on the Senate's confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Daines is expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation. It was not immediately clear how Daines' absence could affect the Senate's confirmation vote on Saturday, which takes place one day after lawmakers are expected to take a procedural vote.

"If there is any change to timing or any announcements on votes, we'll be sure to get the info out as we always do," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

Daines already let his colleagues know he would be absent, a source said to ABC News affiliate KSAT. The source added that if Republicans have enough votes without Daines, they would move forward with the procedure — if not, the confirmation process is expected to be delayed.

Voting on Kavanaugh's nomination is primarily split along party lines with the exception of a few lawmakers, such as Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia; and Republican senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Susan Collins of Maine.

The senate is currently comprised of a 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats. In the event of a tie, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make the tie-breaking vote in favor of Kavanaugh.