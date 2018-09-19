Republicans might question Kavanaugh's accuser via their aides because the only senators who can do it are men

news

Republicans may question Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's accuser through their aides as the only senators from the party who can do so are men.

Democratic sources told HuffPost that Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee want to have women question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford over her sexual assault allegations.

She says that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes, and covered her mouth with his hand when she started to scream when they were both in high school.

Ford has said that she is willing to testify publicly, though her lawyers said on Tuesday that a federal investigation must be conducted before any hearings take place.

Republicans are reportedly considering using their aides to question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford if she testifies about her sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh because the only Republican senators who can question her are men.

Three Democratic sources familiar with the Senate Judiciary Committee's planning told HuffPost that Republican senators are looking to have women question Ford. But every Republican senator on the committee is male, so doing to would require senators' aides to step in.

The party is reportedly looking to avoid aggressive questioning of Ford as she accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school as it could potentially backfire on the party.

The committee has 11 Republican members, including Chairman Chuck Grassley, all of whom are men. There are 10 Democrats on the committee, four of whom are women.

Republicans are also considering other options for questioning Ford. Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost: "We’ve discussed various options, including hiring outside lawyers and supplementing that with senators asking questions.

So, any senator who wants to ask questions remains free to do so. But I don’t want want to get in front of the chairman."

It is not yet clear if Ford will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, though both she and Kavanaugh have said that they are willing to do so.

Lawmakers had been waiting Ford's response to their request for a public hearing set for Monday.

The likelihood that Ford will agree to a hearing on Monday may have been reduced after her lawyers wrote a letter on Tuesday night that said a federal investigation must be conducted before any hearings.

The letter said that the investigation should be done to "ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed." Such an investigation from the FBI has the potential to delay Kavanaugh's confirmation indefinitely.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Ford during a party in high school. She claimed Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes, and covered her mouth with his hand when she started to scream.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegation and said he would testify to "refute this false allegation."