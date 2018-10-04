Russia has a major buyer for its next generation T-14 Armata tank, but the US could throw a wrench in any deal

news

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is currently on an official visit to Russia, where he will discuss defense deals worth over $10 billion.

One of the topics of conversation will be the T-14 Armata battle tank and other platforms part of the Armata universal chassis system.

But a US law known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act could throw a wrench in any future deals.

Russia may have a major buyer interested in its next generation T-14 Armata battle tank.

Russia's Armata Universal Combat Platform is based on a single chassis that can be used for other Armata vehicles, such as the T-14 tank, the T-15 (or Terminator 3) Infantry fighting vehicle and the Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer.

In November 2017, India announced it was looking for 1,770 combat vehicles to replace its aging arsenal of Soviet armored vehicles, made up mostly of Soviet T-72s tanks.

New Delhi plans to build whichever vehicles it ends up choosing in India with help from the manufacturer.

CAATSA sanctions any country trading with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors, but sanctions could be avoided by a new provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that allows the president to exempt sanctions on any purchases.

Initially, Moscow said it would put 2,300 T-14s into service by 2020, but has massively scaled back procurements due to budget constraints.

Moscow signed a contract for 132 T-14 and T-15 platforms in late August, with the first nine getting delivered in 2018, and the rest by 2021, Russian state-owned media outlet TASS reported.