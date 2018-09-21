Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Russia reportedly hatched an audacious plan to smuggle Julian Assange out of Britain on Christmas Eve


Politics Russia reportedly hatched an audacious plan to smuggle Julian Assange out of Britain on Christmas Eve

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sources told the Guardian newspaper that Russian diplomats held secret talks with people close to Assange with the goal of smuggling him out in a diplomatic car, potentially to Russia. The plan, due to take place in 2017, was ultimately abandoned, seemingly because of the high risks involved.

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo play

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

(Thomson Reuters)

  • The details of a bold plot to smuggle Wikileaks founder Julian Assange out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London have leaked.
  • Sources told the Guardian newspaper that Russian diplomats held secret talks with people close to Assange with the goal of smuggling him out in a diplomatic car, potentially to Russia.
  • Assange would not be at risk of extradition to the US if he was in Russia.
  • The plan, due to take place in 2017, was ultimately abandoned, seemingly because of the high risks involved.

A bold plot that would have seen Wikileaks founder Julian Assange smuggled from the Ecuadorian embassy in London to Russia in 2017 has been revealed.

UK newspaper the Guardian reported that Russian diplomats held secret talks in 2017 with people close to Assange to hatch a plan to help Assange escape the UK.

A tentative plan that would have seen Assange snuck out of the embassy in a diplomatic vehicle on Christmas Eve 2017 and ultimately brought to Russia was the result.

Sources told the Guardian that the plan involved giving Assange diplomatic documents so that Ecuador could claim that he enjoyed diplomatic immunity.

Four separate sources told the newspaper that the Kremlin was willing to offer support for the plan.

Assange traveling to Ecuador by boat was also considered.

The plan was ultimately abandoned as it was too risky. One source said that the plot was abandoned just days before it was due to be executed.

Assange has been in the embassy for six years. Britain and Ecuador fear US prosecutors have a sealed indictment against him and will extradite him to the US. He could face prison there if convicted of charges related to the publication of US documents that were subject to national security secrecy protections.

If Assange goes to Russia, he cannot be extradited to the US.

Read the full report in the Guardian here.

Top Articles

1 Politics Son of Africa’s longest-serving president seized with $16m in...bullet
2 Politics UK, France scramble fighter jets to meet massive fleet of...bullet
3 Politics The US is ready to send in F-35s into combat if tensions...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ed Whelan
Politics Legal scholar apologizes for 'appalling' suggestion that Kavanaugh's classmate assaulted his accuser
Brett Kavanaugh supreme court whip 2x1
Politics Here's an evolving count of which senators are voting for Trump's Supreme Court pick
A Nigerian man, Emeka Obi, and an Italian middleman have been sentenced to four-year jail terms over $1.1 billion Malabu oil fraud
Politics A Nigerian man, Emeka Obi, and an Italian middleman have been sentenced to four-year jail terms over $1.1 billion Malabu oil fraud
Anita Hill accused then Supreme Court-nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.
Politics Here's what happened the last time a Supreme Court nominee was accused of sexual misconduct, and how it compares to now
X
Advertisement