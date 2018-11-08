news

Supreme Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office on Wednesday, which resulted in three broken three ribs, according to a statement from the court's public information office.

After her fall, she went home, per the statement. But after experiencing "extreme discomfort overnight," Ginsburg went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning, where test results showed that she had broken three ribs on her left side.

Ginsburg, 85, has since been admitted to the hospital. According to the statement released on Thursday morning, she is being held "for observation and treatment."

As she is in the hospital, Ginsburg will not be at a previously scheduled Thursday morning meet and greet with the Supreme Court justices, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump.

This is not the first time she has broken ribs. In June 2012, Ginsburg fell and broke two ribs. The justice, then 79, told Reuters through her spokesperson Kathleen Arberg that she "followed her schedule as usual" while injured.

"She indeed did not skip a beat and did not feel it rose to a serious health concern," her spokesperson said.

Ginsburg has previously survived bouts of colon and pancreatic cancer.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court Justice said that she plans to stay on the bench as long as Trump is in the Oval Office.

"I'm now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years," Ginsburg said.