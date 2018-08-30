Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Sadiq Khan laughs off bikini balloon blimp protest: 'Yellow isn't really my colour'


Politics Sadiq Khan laughs off bikini balloon blimp protest: 'Yellow isn't really my colour'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan brushes off protest promoted by far right activists.

sadiq khan balloon blimp bikini play

sadiq khan balloon blimp bikini

(Getty)

  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan laughs off plans to launch a balloon of him in a yellow bikini.
  • "If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so – I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though."
  • The campaign was set up and promoted by far-right activists.
  • It was established in response to Khan's decision to allow a blimp depicting Donald Trump in a nappy.


LONDON — London Mayor Sadiq Khan has laughed off plans by far-right campaigners to launch a balloon blimp of him in central London on Saturday.

The campaign, which was set up and promoted by known Donald Trump-supporters and anti-Islam activists, was created in response to Khan's decision to allow a blimp depicting the US President in a nappy to be flown in Parliament Square during his visit to the UK this summer.

Some of those backing the Khan campaign predicted there would be an "outcry" if the protest was allowed to go ahead. However, Khan laughed off the protest on Thursday.

In a statement released to Business Insider, he said: "If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so – I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though."

Khan's comments come as former UKIP leader and leading Trump supporter, Nigel Farage, raised the prospect of standing against Khan in the next London mayoral election.

Farage told the Financial Times that he was being urged by supporters to stand against the London mayor, who defeated Conservative candidate for the job Zac Goldsmith, in 2016.

Top Articles

1 Politics The FBI and Citibank are reportedly investigating a...bullet
2 Politics Russia sent a massive naval armada to Syria — and looks to be...bullet
3 Politics Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo takes accountability...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects warships on the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, July 29, 2018.
Politics Russia is getting ready for war games with 300,000 troops — but the size isn't the only 'unprecedented' thing about it
Politics Julius Malema calls for a single African president and wants Swahili to be made the official African language
reality winner
Politics NSA contractor Reality Winner, who leaked classified US report on Russian hacking, thanks Trump for calling her actions 'small potatoes'
Michael Cohen and Donald Trump
Politics Trump and Michael Cohen reportedly came up with a plan to buy 30-plus years of dirt The National Enquirer built up on him