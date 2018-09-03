San Bernardino apartment complex shooting puts 10 in 'critical' condition

news

San Bernardino police have reported a shooting at an apartment complex that's left ten people in critical condition with three of those people in "extremely critical" condition.

The shooting took place in a complex the Police said had "a lot of gang activity."

Police have recovered no weapons or suspects after the shooting.

San Bernardino police have reported a shooting at an apartment complex that's left ten people in critical condition with three of those people in "extremely critical" condition.

"We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired," said San Bernadino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."

A police officer speaking to News Now Yucaipa confirmed no deaths had yet taken place. News Now Yucaipa posted a video on YouTube showing an SUV with bulletholes near the scene on Lynwood Drive.

Police previously reported that children had been injured in the shooting, but an officer on the YouTube video said all victims had been adults.

The officer went on to say "handguns and rifles" had been used in an exchange of gun fire between two parties that may have resulted from a dice game. "We do have a lot of gang activity in this area," he said in the video.

Police have not yet recovered any weapons from the incident, and reported an uncooperative crowd when officers first responded to the scene, though they did say no officers had been attacked and the crowd may have just been bystanders.

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said. Units from multiple agencies had responded.

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26.

In December 2015, a couple in San Bernardino shot up a non-profit's office leaving 14 dead in what police called an act of terrorism.