Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends Trump’s mockery of Ford’s testimony, says he was 'stating the facts'

news

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump's mockery of Christine Blasey Ford at a rally.

Sanders said Trump was simply "stating the facts."

But some of what Trump said was inaccurate and didn't match up with Ford's testimony.

Trump was criticized for his comments, which senators on both sides of the aisle condemned.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's mockery of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony on allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

"The president was stating the facts," Sanders said.

But Trump's mockery included several inaccurate claims, such as his suggestion Ford couldn't remember whether the alleged assault happened upstairs or downstairs. Ford testified she was assaulted in an upstairs room.

"I don’t know. I don’t know. What neighborhood was it? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it — I don’t know. But I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember," Trump said.

The president's supporters at the rally laughed and applauded at his remarks.

Trump on Wednesday was criticized for his comments by senators on both sides of the aisle, including key Republicans whose votes would be necessary for Kavanaugh's confirmation..

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, for example, described Trump's remarks as " target="_blank"wholly inappropriate and unacceptable."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to apologize to Ford and characterized the president's behavior at Tuesday's rally as "reprehensible, beneath the office of the presidency, and beneath common decency."

Meanwhile, Ford's lawyer, Michael Bromwich, reacted to Trump's comments in a tweet, stating, "A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice."

At the press briefing on Wednesday, Sanders also said the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh amounted to a "coordinated smear campaign" by the Democrats.

"They're not opposed to Judge Kavanaugh's judicial views. They're literally trying to undercut the voice of the American people when they elected Donald Trump," Sanders said.

The White House press secretary claimed there's "no evidence" and "no independent corroboration" regarding the allegations.

Last week, Trump described Ford as a "very credible witness."