Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Saudi Arabia says Khashoggi's murder likely 'premeditated' after claiming it was an accident

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This contradicts previous Saudi media claims that Khashoggi's death came by accident during a fistfight that broke out in the country's consulate in Turkey.

Jamal Khashoggi play

Jamal Khashoggi

(Reuters)

Saudi Arabia's official press agency has quoted a prosecutor as saying that evidence from the Turkish investigation into the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi's death indicates the killing was premeditated.

This contradicts previous Saudi media claims that Khashoggi's death came by accident during a fistfight that broke out in the country's consulate in Turkey.

Khashoggi entered the consulate on October 2 to file paperwork to marry his fiancé, who was waiting outside.

Khashoggi was killed inside. Later, unnamed Saudi officials told the Associated Press that they planned to kidnap Khashoggi and question him in a safe house.

The Saudis brought along a body double to make it look like Khashoggi left on his own, they told the AP.

Top Articles

1 Politics A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a...bullet
2 Politics A Saudi Arabian journalist is missing and Turkey believes he...bullet
3 Politics Explosive devices sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton's home...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Brexit rally during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018.
Politics Polling data offers a clue to why Theresa May's own MPs have plotted against her so viciously
cnn bomb
Politics Whoever sent the pipe bombs to Jogn Brennan and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz reportedly spelled their names wrong
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon listens as Michael Russell (MSP) Minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland's Place in Europe speaks during the Scottish Parliament debate on the triggering of article 50 in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, February 7, 2017.
Politics The Scottish Government says no deal Brexit is now the 'most likely' outcome
The CIA director has reportedly heard audio of Jamal Khashoggi's last moments in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Here the journalist is in Davos in 2011.
Politics CIA director Haspel reportedly heard the audio of Khashoggi's murder in Saudi Arabia's consulate
X
Advertisement