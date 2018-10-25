news

Saudi Arabia's official press agency has quoted a prosecutor as saying that evidence from the Turkish investigation into the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi's death indicates the killing was premeditated.

This contradicts previous Saudi media claims that Khashoggi's death came by accident during a fistfight that broke out in the country's consulate in Turkey.

Khashoggi entered the consulate on October 2 to file paperwork to marry his fiancé, who was waiting outside.

Khashoggi was killed inside. Later, unnamed Saudi officials told the Associated Press that they planned to kidnap Khashoggi and question him in a safe house.

The Saudis brought along a body double to make it look like Khashoggi left on his own, they told the AP.