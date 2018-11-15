news

Saudi Arabia is seeking the death penalty for five suspects involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a Thursday statement the Saudi Public Prosecutor said that it had indicted 11 suspects over Khashoggi's death, and has requested the death penalty for five of them.

The five people who were recommended for the death penalty are charged with "ordering and committing the crime," the Public Prosecutor said.

He added that the country had detained a total of 21 people over the killing. Riyadh said last month that it had detained 18 suspects and dismissed a top general.

That general has since been named by The New York Times as Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri, who was promoted to Saudi intelligence last year.