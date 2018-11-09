Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Secretary Ryan Zinke reportedly plans on resigning by the end of 2018, and has eyes on a job at Fox News

  • Published: , Refreshed:

One source told Politico that Fox News was unlikely to hire Ryan Zinke unless Trump asks Rupert Murdoch, the CEO of Fox's holding company.

Ryan Zinke play

Ryan Zinke

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

  • Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is exploring a job opportunity with Fox News as a contributor, sources familiar with the situation told Politico.
  • One source told Politico that Fox News was unlikely to hire Zinke unless President Donald Trump asks Rupert Murdoch, the CEO of Fox's holding company.
  • An Interior Department official described the report as "completely fabricated" and a Fox News spokesperson denied that talks with Zinke had taken place.
  • Zinke, who came under fire for a series of scandals, reportedly plans on resigning from the Interior Department by the end of the year.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is exploring a job opportunity with Fox News as a contributor, sources familiar with the situation said in a Politico report published on Thursday.

Zinke, who came under fire for a series of scandals, plans on resigning from the Interior Department by the end of the year, sources said. The former House Republican and Navy SEAL is currently under an ethics investigation for possibly using his position for personal gain.

Both Fox News and the Interior Department denied to Business Insider that talks had taken place.

In addition to potential opportunities with the conservative-leaning news organization, Zinke is interested in working for energy companies and private equity firms, two sources told Politico.

The exact details of the inspector general's investigation remain unclear, but Zinke has been scrutinized for a number of incidents — including reportedly spending thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds for a government helicopter ride to arrive on time for a horseback ride with Vice President Mike Pence; and a lucrative real-estate deal in his Montana hometown that involves oil giant Halliburton, a company the Interior Department regulates.

Zinke has previously had similar issues related to his use of government funds. While on official military orders in the late 1990s, he made some restoration work on a childhood home and was eventually forced to repay some unauthorized expenses to the Navy, Outside magazine previously reported.

