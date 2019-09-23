In a statement issued by the Ministry of the Information, it stated that the security agencies in a dawn operation on Friday arrested three suspects and seized several weapons, ammunition and explosive devices at the Citadel Hospital, at Alajo and another location at Bawaleshie near Dodowa all in the Greater Accra region.

The suspects are Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and Mr. Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

The joint operation was carried out after fifteen months of surveillance and evidence gathering on the activities of the suspects and other persons.

“The joint operation was to neutralize an elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilizing the country. The arrest and seizure come after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the prime suspects and others.”

“Between June and August 2018, BB, acting for and on behalf of Dr. Mac-Palm, contacted a number of serving military personnel, and talked them into hatching and executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purpose of taking over the reins of government. These meetings were closely monitored,” the statement added.

The state security agencies have assured the Ghanaian public that they will continue to work to protect the country’s security.

They called on the public to be calm and provide information on any suspicious persons or activities to the police for necessary action.