news

Election Day for hotly contested midterm races across the country is on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

State rules vary widely on the different forms of ID voters have to present at the polls — if they require any at all.

Business Insider has broken down the regulations by state in the map below.

Voter engagement has already skyrocketed ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections in the form of early voting methods, but plenty of voters nationwide are set to cast their ballots in person.

States vary widely on the rules for acceptable forms of identification at the polls. More states require photo IDs than not, but still differ in their technicalities.

See what ID you need to cast your ballot ahead of Election Day:

For more information on your state's requirements, check out this guide from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Read more of Business Insider's 2018 Midterm Election coverage: