The 2018 midterm elections results are nearly all counted and despite some outstanding races, the final make-up of Congress has taken shape.

Republicans will keep control of the Senate, but Democrats will regain control of the House.

See the full results below for all of the House and Senate races in this interactive graphic, which we'll be updating as the last few races are called.

Americans hit the polls on Tuesday to vote in midterm elections that have evolved into a referendum on President Donald Trump, and the party that has spent much of the last two years defending him.

While there are still a few races outstanding, we now have a clear picture of the congressional make-up for the next two years.

Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives, while the GOP will not only maintain control of the Senate but actually add a few seats to their majority.

Democratic Senate incumbents in states that Trump won in 2016 — such as Indiana and North Dakota — fell early in the night while possible Democrat targets in Texas and Tennessee fizzled out. Democrats did manage to pick up a seat in Nevada, but another potential pick-up in Arizona may not be decided for days.

On the House side, Democrats were able to make key gains in suburban districts that voted for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and other areas where Trump is not viewed as favorably.

While the party's "blue wave" did not rack up as many seats as some forecasters predicted, the pick-ups will be more than enough to give Democrats control of the chamber.

Here's a look at all of the contested Senate and House races, and how the two parties are faring:

The tumultuous first 21 months of the Trump presidency fired up progressives across the country, and prompted a swell of left-wing activism on policies like healthcare, gun control, and immigration — and a bitter crusade against broader societal issues ranging from sexual misconduct to rising white nationalism.

But despite the enthusiasm, most pundits say that Democrats' "blue wave" was stymied by high Republican turnout.

Trump and his allies worked to whip up conservative voters into a furor ahead of the midterms. A slow-moving caravan of thousands of Central American migrants trekking to the US has served as ready fodder for Trump's diatribes for border security and immigration reform, and a roaring economy has helped the GOP foster confidence in their leadership.

The prediction numbers are from Real Clear Politics and the result numbers are from Decision Desk and The New York Times.

Samantha Lee and Andy Kiersz contributed.