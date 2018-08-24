Sen. John McCain's family has announced that he's stopping treatment for his brain cancer

news

Arizona Sen. John McCain's family announced Friday that he will not continue receiving medical treatment for brain cancer.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, last summer.

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious," McCain's family said in a statement. "In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.

"With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

The six-term senator and former Republican presidential candidate has been absent from the Senate during much of his brain cancer treatment over the last year.

The 81-year-old McCain revealed in his new memoir how he found out he had brain cancer.

In the book, titled " target="_blank"The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," McCain said that he was scheduled for a regular physical in July 2017 at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.

However, the brain scan that McCain had undergone during his physical had discovered something.

According to McCain, he underwent surgery several hours later. The procedure was a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. The procedure discovered a two-inch blood clot and it was removed, McCain said.

However, a few days later, it was revealed that the blood clot was a primary brain tumor. McCain never heard of the medical term before and did not fully understand the diagnosis, but he knew it was serious when someone brought up the late Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts.

"I knew it was serious from the sober demeanor of the medical professionals in the room, and when someone, I don't remember who, mentioned that it was the same cancer that Ted had, I got the picture," McCain said in his book.

While the procedure successfully removed the tumor, McCain was told that the form of brain cancer could spread across his body.