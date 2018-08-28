Pulse.com.gh logo
Sen. Lindsey Graham said the relationship between Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 'dysfunctional' and 'beyond repair'


South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said that the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is "dysfunctional" and "beyond repair" during an interview on Tuesday morning on TODAY.

  • "I’m not asking him to be fired, but the relationship is not working,” Graham said.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is "dysfunctional" and "beyond repair" during an interview on Tuesday morning on NBC's "Today" show.

"This relationship [between Trump & Sessions] is beyond repair," Graham said. "I'm not asking him to be fired, but the relationship is not working.”

Graham said Trump has lost confidence in Sessions.

"This is a dysfunctional relationship," Graham said. "We need a better one.”

Graham also said Trump needs an attorney general who he can work with and can "lead the Department of Justice."

While not urging Trump to fire Sessions, Graham said that Sessions would have to be replaced by a highly-qualified person who will not allow interference with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Graham's tenor on Sessions has changed over the last year. Last July, Graham warned Trump not to fire Sessions and said that "there will be holy hell to pay."

In an interview with Fox News last week, Graham said that "every president deserves an attorney general they have confidence in" and called the current relationship "unsustainable."

Trump and Sessions have publicly feuded since Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation in 2017.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump said the only reason he tapped Sessions to be his attorney general was because of his loyalty during the 2016 presidential election. Trump also suggested that Democrats have more power and influence in the Justice Department than Sessions.

Sessions responded with a rare rebuke of Trump, saying that "the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

