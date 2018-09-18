SENATE BATTLEGROUND MAP: The race for control of the Senate is as tight as it can be

news
- The 2018 US Senate elections are full of tight races, polling shows.
- Entering the midterms, Republicans hold a 51-to-49 seat majority in the upper chamber of Congress.
- A few seats changing hands could flip the body to Democratic control.
- But Democrats are faced with a challenging map.
The battle for control of the Senate is as tight as can be, RealClearPolitics polling averages show.
Candidates are separated by fewer than 2 points in six races, while the separation is less than 4.5 points in three additional contests:
- Polling shows Republican candidates Rick Scott, Kevin Cramer, and Josh Hawley with leads of less than 2 points over Democratic incumbents in Florida, North Dakota, and Missouri.
- Meanwhile, Democratic candidates Kyrsten Sinema and Jacky Rosen hold slim leads for seats currently under GOP control in Arizona and Nevada.
- In five states won by President Donald Trump in 2016, Democratic incumbents hold substantial leads over their opponents: Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
- In Tennessee, the race between Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen is now locked in a dead heat.
- In deep-red Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is fending off Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a race that is separated by roughly 3 points.
Election Day is November 6. We'll be updating this map in the weeks leading up to it.