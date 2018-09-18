SENATE BATTLEGROUND MAP: The race for control of the Senate is as tight as it can be

news

The 2018 US Senate elections are full of tight races, polling shows.

Entering the midterms, Republicans hold a 51-to-49 seat majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

A few seats changing hands could flip the body to Democratic control.

But Democrats are faced with a challenging map.

The battle for control of the Senate is as tight as can be, RealClearPolitics polling averages show.

Candidates are separated by fewer than 2 points in six races, while the separation is less than 4.5 points in three additional contests:

Polling shows Republican candidates Rick Scott, Kevin Cramer, and Josh Hawley with leads of less than 2 points over Democratic incumbents in Florida, North Dakota, and Missouri.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates Kyrsten Sinema and Jacky Rosen hold slim leads for seats currently under GOP control in Arizona and Nevada.

In five states won by President Donald Trump in 2016, Democratic incumbents hold substantial leads over their opponents: Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

In Tennessee, the race between Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen is now locked in a dead heat.

In deep-red Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is fending off Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a race that is separated by roughly 3 points.

Election Day is November 6. We'll be updating this map in the weeks leading up to it.