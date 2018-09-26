Senate Republicans have reportedly skipped several calls with Kavanaugh's second sex assault accuser

news

A lawyer for Deborah Ramirez, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's second sexual misconduct accuser, said that Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have failed to meet scheduled appointments to discuss her allegations.

John Clune, Ramirez's lawyer, told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night that only Senate Democrats showed up to a call that was scheduled at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Only the minority party showed," he said. "So, feels like there's a lot of game-playing that's going on right now by the majority party."

Clune tweeted on Tuesday that Ramirez wanted to talk about her allegations of Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct with the committee after the New Yorker published her story on Sunday.

"We reached out to the Senate Judiciary Committee to schedule a call to discuss how best to bring them that information and they have refused to meet all scheduled appointments," he wrote.

"We have officially requested an FBI investigation and our client remains adamant that is the appropriate venue for her to discuss her trauma."

Ms. Ramirez is ready to swear to the FBI under penalty of perjury. Why won’t the Senate Judiciary Committee welcome that?"

Clune did not elaborate on what other "scheduled appointments" he was referring to, beyond the phone call on Tuesday. He said that his team had been "working hard" to cooperate with the committee, but he now felt he had to "point out some hard truths."

"Every time we try to set up a phone call, the majority party either changes the rules of the phone call or they want additional information as a condition of even having a phone call with us," he told CNN.

Ramirez has accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her when they were in college in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as is Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of a sexual assault during a high school party.

The White House has said that it is open to hearing testimony from Ramirez.

Clune called for an FBI investigation into the allegations.

"This has to be done by FBI...with the threat of perjury," Clune said on CNN. "Our client's willing to do that. I'd be very interested to see whichever witnesses Judge Kavanaugh actually has remaining ... if they'd be willing to do the same."

Clune was speaking in light of the news that some of Kavanaugh's former classmates in Yale had taken their names off a statement denying Ramirez's allegation.

Kavanaugh denies all of the allegations and has been repeatedly supported by President Donald Trump.

The panel's vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation set for Friday.