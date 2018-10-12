Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Senators Rubio and Warner tell Trudeau that China's Huawei 5G poses a security risk for Canada


Politics Senators Rubio and Warner tell Trudeau that China's Huawei 5G poses a security risk for Canada

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Marco Rubio and Mark Warner told Justin Trudeau to ban Chinese firm Huawei from providing 5G in Canada because they're not free from government influence, and could be used to steal information from Australia, US, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada. The pair are on the Senate intelligence committee.

Marco Rubio. play

Marco Rubio.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

  • Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner warned Canada about Chinese telecom giant Huawei providing 5G internet in Canada because it's an "unacceptable risk to national security."
  • The Senators wrote to Justin Trudeau on Thursday to say that Huawei is under the control of China's Communist Party.
  • "There is ample evidence to suggest that no major Chinese company is independent of the Chinese government," they added.
  • Huawei is the world’s largest maker of telecommunications equipment.

Two prominent Senators on the the select intelligence committee asked Canadian President Justin Trudeau to block Chinese telecom company Huawei from providing 5G networks in Canada because they are a "significant security risk."

Republican Marco Rubio and vice-chair Democrat Mark Warner said in a letter sent on Thursday, and obtained by The Globe and Mail, that Canada can't be sure Huawei isn't being controlled by the Chinese government.

They wrote: "As you are aware, Huawei is not a normal private-sector company. There is ample evidence to suggest that no major Chinese company is independent of the Chinese government and Communist Party − and Huawei is no exception."

Chinese law says companies must "support, co-operate with, and collaborate in national intelligence work," the Globe and Mail reported.

Huawei surpassed Apple to become the second biggest smartphone seller this year. play

Huawei surpassed Apple to become the second biggest smartphone seller this year.

(Shutterstock)

Rubio and Warner say they are worried about "Canadian national security" and damage to the "Five Eyes" joint intelligence project.

"Five Eyes" is a partnership between the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand which shares information to prevent terrorism and strengthen national security.

5G. play

5G.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The US and Australia have reportedly blocked Huawei from supplying the equipment to connect new smartphones to the internet.

The pair wrote the letter because Canada’s top cybersecurity official, Scott Jones, rejected blacklisting Huawei because the country’s defenses can withstand foreign interference.

The Globe and Mail reported the chiefs of six US intelligence agencies and three former heads of Canada’s spy services say they consider Huawei one of the world’s top cyber intelligence threats.

Huawei is the world’s largest maker of telecommunications equipment.

Top Articles

1 Politics Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives...bullet
2 Politics Report indicates the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman...bullet
3 Politics Turkey claims to have audio and video footage of a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

ivanka trump donald trump
Politics Trump again floats Ivanka as potentially 'incredible' UN ambassador but says he can 'already hear the chants of Nepotism!'
Andrew Brunson turkey
Politics North Carolina pastor detained in Turkey for two years on terrorism and espionage charges has been released by a Turkish court
Theresa May revealed the latest set of warnings about a no-deal Brexit.
Politics 4 ways a no-deal Brexit would make life harder
Andrea Leadsom.
Politics Theresa May given until Monday to change her Brexit plan or suffer Cabinet walkouts
X
Advertisement