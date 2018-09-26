Pulse.com.gh logo
Senators will vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation one day after Christine Blasey Ford testifies about her sexual assault claim against him


The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court for Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET. That's one day after Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing him of sexual assault, testifies to the committee. The confirmation vote was originally set for Sep 24.

The Senate Judiciary Committee set a new date to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

It's scheduled for Friday, September 28 at 9:30 a.m.

That's one day after Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, is scheduled to testify to the committee about her claims.

Rules dictate that senators must give three-day's notice for such votes in order for them to exercise the option. It could change again depending on how Ford's testimony goes on Thursday.

Ford's accusation — and that of a second woman, Deborah Ramirez — has been the subject of heated political wrangling over the last week. Ford accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school in the 1980s. Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her while they were in college at Yale.

Kavanaugh has fiercely denied the their claims. President Donald Trump and allies across the board continue to support him.

Kavanaugh is Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court. His confirmation would establish a five-member conservative majority on the bench for the forseeable future.

