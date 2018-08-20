Shots were reportedly fired at the US embassy in Turkey

news

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey on Monday, CNN Turk reported.

According to the report, bullets hit a window at a security post following the attack which occurred at 5 a.m. local time. No casualties were reported.

Police are searching for the assailants, who were said to have fled in a white car.

On Sunday, The US Embassy in Ankara tweeted that the embassy, along with the US Consulate General in Istanbul and the US Consulate in Adana are closed from Monday until Friday in observance with the Sacrifice Holiday in Turkey.

The incident comes as tension between Turkey and the US continues to boil over Turkey's detention of a US pastor.