Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Shots were reportedly fired at the US embassy in Turkey


Politics Shots were reportedly fired at the US embassy in Turkey

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shots were reportedly fired from a passing vehicle at the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, according to CNN Turk. Police were searching for the assailants, who were said to have fled in a white car. The incident is the latest sign of ongoing tension between Turkey and the US.

us embassy turkey play

us embassy turkey
  • Shots were reportedly fired from a passing vehicle at the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.
  • Police are searching for the assailants, who were said to have fled in a white car.
  • The incident comes as tension between Turkey and the US continues to boil.


Shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey on Monday, CNN Turk reported.

According to the report, bullets hit a window at a security post following the attack which occurred at 5 a.m. local time. No casualties were reported.

Police are searching for the assailants, who were said to have fled in a white car.

On Sunday, The US Embassy in Ankara tweeted that the embassy, along with the US Consulate General in Istanbul and the US Consulate in Adana are closed from Monday until Friday in observance with the Sacrifice Holiday in Turkey.

The incident comes as tension between Turkey and the US continues to boil over Turkey's detention of a US pastor.

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics Things got ugly when a Republican strategist accused a former...bullet
3 Dynasties These are the political families in Ghana that apparently...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

EU citizens' rights campaigners
Politics Theresa May will let all EU citizens stay in the UK if there is no Brexit deal
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Politics Labour will lose a big chunk of voters if it doesn't oppose Brexit, a new poll finds
earthquake lombok inonesia
Politics Two people have died after another strong earthquake ripped through the Indonesian island of Lombok
null
Politics Photos show the destruction from flooding in the Indian state of Kerala, killing at least 350 people