Following the violent death of one of Somalia’s most celebrated journalists, Hodan Nalayeh, at the hands of Al-Shabaab, Somalia now wants to celebrate her rich legacy.

The ministry of foreign affairs in Somalia has created an award dubbed ‘The Hodan-Nalaye Award’ in honor of fallen journalist Hodan Nalayeh, who was killed during a terrorist attack in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo on Friday.

On their official Twitter handle the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said every year they will recognise an outstanding individual who made a positive contribution from the Somali diaspora in honour of Nalayeh.

Nalayeh, together with her husband Farid Juma Suleiman, were among the 26 people killed when gunmen made their way to the Asasey Hotel, where regional politicians and clan elders were discussing a forthcoming regional election.

Al-Shabab, an Islamist rebel group with links to Al Qaeda later claimed responsibility for the attack, which began Friday night.

The late journalist was born in Somalia but grew up in Canada after her parents moved there with her 11 siblings when she was aged only six.

She returned to Somalia in 2018 to try and rebuild the war-torn country in her little unique way.

Nalayeh, a mother of two young boys, was the founder of Integration TV, an independent online outlet with millions of views on YouTube.

Unlike traditional mainstream media which dwell on gory stories of Somalia’s conflict, Nalayeh’ channel was a breath of fresh air and focused on social issues and uplifting stories from the Somali communities.