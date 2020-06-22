The upper house has 54 seats while the lower house has 274 seats.

Women Africa as a whole have been complaining about their low representation in politics in their various countries.

The same complaints have been heard in Somalia several times.

However male contenders who were hoping to win seats are unhappy about the new legislation.

According to the BBC, the male aspirants said women must compete just as they intend to so the electorates choose who they want to represent them.

Abdirashid Duale Ahmed told BBC that "our rights have been violated".

Somalia's MPs are nominated by their respective clans.