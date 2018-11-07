Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Some Saudis want to boycott Amazon in response to The Washington Post's coverage of Jamal Khashoggi's murder

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Boycott Amazon" was trending on Twitter in Saudi Arabia for several hours on Sunday.

Jeff Bezos play

Jeff Bezos

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

  • Saudis are calling for a boycott of Amazon and its regional subsidiary Souq.com in response to The Washington Post's coverage of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.
  • Thousands of people on Twitter in Saudi Arabia echoed those calls for a boycott in order to jab Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post and is the founder and biggest shareholder in Amazon.
  • People were apparently angry about The Post's ongoing coverage of Khashoggi's murder, and viewed it as an attack on the Kingdom.

Saudis are calling for a boycott of Amazon and its regional subsidiary Souq.com in response to The Washington Post's coverage of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Thousands of people on Twitter in Saudi Arabia echoed those calls for a boycott in order to jab Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post and is the founder and biggest shareholder in Amazon. Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month, was a columnist at The Washington Post.

"Boycott Amazon" was the top trending hashtag on Twitter in Saudi Arabia for several hours on Sunday, according to Bloomberg. Users appeared to be angry at The Post's ongoing coverage of Khashoggi's murder, and viewed it as an attack on their Kingdom's policies. Many were notably upset by an op-ed from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published on Friday which blasted Saudi officials for trying to "cover up" Khashoggi's killing.

Read more: Jamal Khashoggi's sons gave an emotional plea for the return of their father's remains in their first interview since his death

The Post's editorial board has repeatedly called for transparency in the investigations surrounding Khashoggi's October death, and has published gruesome details about the murder citing information from Turkish officials.

While Saudi Arabia’s description of what happened to the 59-year-old has shifted several times, Turkish authorities said he was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and his body was dismembered. The Post previously reported that Turkish officials were pursuing a theory that Khashoggi’s remains were dissolved in acid in the consulate or at the nearby consul general’s home.

His remains have not been recovered.

Saudi users shared videos and photos of themselves deleting the Amazon and Souq applications from their phones.

Some also posted about canceling their Amazon or Souq accounts. Influential users referred to Western media coverage of Khashoggi's case as a "media war," Bloomberg reported, while other tweets appeared to be automated or copied and pasted.

Some users mocked the boycott campaign against Amazon, which recently became the second US company to achieve a $1 trillion market cap.

The Post cited an anonymous Turkish official as saying authorities found biological evidence in the consulate garden that supported the theory.

“Khashoggi’s body was not in need of burying,” the official said, according to The Post.

Earlier theories floated that Khashoggi’s body was wrapped up in some kind of fabric and given to a local Turkish co-conspirator.

Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump has his cake and eats it too with sanctions tanking...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum
Politics Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis defeats Democrat Andrew Gillum to become Florida's next governor
Roger Wicker Mississippi
Politics Republican Roger Wicker is projected to win Mississippi Senate seat, while the state's special election is headed for a runoff
Voters fill out their ballots for the midterm election at a polling place in Madison, Wisconsin, on Election Day.
Politics Midterms 2018 LIVE: Follow along for live results and coverage of a wild election night
null
Politics LIVE: See the House and Senate results of the highly anticipated 2018 midterm elections as they come in
X
Advertisement