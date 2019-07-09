Since the civil war broke out in 2013, there have only been big celebrations once.

This year there will be no big celebrations because of the tough economic situation in the country

President Salva Kiir is expected to make a national address.

On Tuesday, South Sudan marked eight years since seceding from Sudan and becoming independent.

While the day is special and would have otherwise been marked with pomp and colour, this year there will be no big celebrations because of the tough economic situation in the country, independent Eye Radio reports quoting Information Minister Michael Makuei.

"There will be no celebration at the national level, but there will be a low-profile celebration at the presidency, because we don't want to lose money for doing celebrations as we used to do," Mr Makuei told Eye Radio.

AFP

Unresolved civil war which has claimed thousands of lives has also overshadowed the celebrations. A peace deal has been agreed but has not yet been implemented.

Since the civil war broke out in 2013, there have only been big celebrations once.

President Salva Kiir is expected to make a national address.