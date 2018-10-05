Stormy Daniels banned people from taking selfies at a book signing in case they tried to hurt her

news

Adult film star Stormy Daniels banned selfies from her book signing as she feared people might try to hurt her.

In her book, "Full Disclosure," Daniels details her alleged affair with President Donald Trump and writes that she received death threats after her first on-camera interview about the subject.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, told TMZ the ban on selfies was put in place because of safety concerns.

Bookstore staff were willing to take photos of people with Daniels, as long as a table was between the customer and the actress.

Daniels wrote in her book that she received so many death threats after her first in-depth TV interview about the alleged affair — on CBS's "60 Minutes" this March — that it prompted her to make a will.

"I had lived alone with the fear of being murdered to ensure my silence for so long that now that the world was discussing the death threats against me, I felt like I finally had some company in my concern," she wrote.

Daniels is currently on a publicity tour for the book, and earlier this week appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" where she spoke again in depth about her claim to have had sex with Trump.