Stormy Daniels gives detailed, unflattering account of Trump's intimate anatomy in new tell-all

The Guardian published quotes and details from the upcoming book by Stormy Daniels.

The book, "Full Disclosure" offers a detailed description of Trump's anatomy.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star locked in a legal battle with President Donald Trump over hush money allegedly paid to keep her quiet about a 2011 affair, has published a tell all with a graphic account of Trump's intimate anatomy.

The book, "Full Disclosure," was obtained by the Guardian, which described its various scenes.

In the book, Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, repeats claims made elsewhere by herself and her lawyer Michael Avenatti, while adding new color to the alleged affair.

Daniels rarely touches on Trump's presidency, the Guardian says, but does recount her own childhood which included sexual abuse and neglect.

The most salacious statements in the book directly attack Trump's manhood, describing it in detail as odd.

