Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Stormy Daniels gives detailed, unflattering account of Trump's intimate anatomy in new tell-all


Politics Stormy Daniels gives detailed, unflattering account of Trump's intimate anatomy in new tell-all

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stormy Daniels, the porn star locked in a legal battle with President Donald Trump over hush money allegedly paid to keep her quiet about a 2011 affair, has published a tell all with a graphic account of Trump's intimate anatomy.

stormy daniels play

stormy daniels

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • The Guardian published quotes and details from the upcoming book by Stormy Daniels.
  • The book, "Full Disclosure" offers a detailed description of Trump's anatomy.
  • Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, is locked in a legal battle with Trump.
  • He denies having an affair with Daniels.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star locked in a legal battle with President Donald Trump over hush money allegedly paid to keep her quiet about a 2011 affair, has published a tell all with a graphic account of Trump's intimate anatomy.

The book, "Full Disclosure," was obtained by the Guardian, which described its various scenes.

In the book, Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, repeats claims made elsewhere by herself and her lawyer Michael Avenatti, while adding new color to the alleged affair.

Daniels rarely touches on Trump's presidency, the Guardian says, but does recount her own childhood which included sexual abuse and neglect.

The most salacious statements in the book directly attack Trump's manhood, describing it in detail as odd.

Trump denies having an affair with Daniels.

Read the Guardian's exclusive look at the book for more details.

Top Articles

1 Politics The US is ready to send in F-35s into combat if tensions with...bullet
2 Politics China has banned this ethnic minority group from ever setting...bullet
3 Politics These are the most dangerous countries in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kavanaugh hearing
Politics 'Frenzied Republicans' asked Kavanaugh about old girlfriends before Monday's hearing with accuser Ford
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ate at Nusr Et, Salt Bae’s restaurant, in Istanbul on Monday.
Politics Venezuela’s president ate steak at Salt Bae's restaurant while people in his country are starving
israel f 16i sufa
Politics Russia blames Israel after Syria, its ally, killed 15 by downing one of its planes in a wild air battle
The wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is exhibited during a presentation of the final report on the cause of the its crash at the Gilze Rijen airbase October 13, 2015.
Politics Russia claims it has a new reason to blame Ukraine for the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in 2014