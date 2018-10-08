Pulse.com.gh logo
Stormy Daniels says she bumped into Michael Cohen at an airport and he said hi


  Published: , Refreshed:

Stormy Daniels play

Stormy Daniels

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Daniels said Cohen even said hello to her.
  • "I meant to take a flight to NY but think I just landed on Mars," she wrote.

Porn star Stormy Daniels tweeted that she had a chance encounter with President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, at an airport Sunday night.

And, she added, Cohen said hello to her.

"Michael Cohen just said hi to me in the airport," she tweeted. "I meant to take a flight to NY but think I just landed on Mars."

The two are forever connected by the $130,000 hush money agreement Cohen reached with Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen paid Daniels to keep quiet about her allegations of a 2006 affair with Trump, which the president has denied.

The existence of the payment was revealed by The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, followed by an extensive investigation into Cohen that culminated with him pleading guilty in August to eight federal charges — including two related to campaign-finance violations he said he committed at Trump's direction. That included the Daniels payment.

Cohen's sentencing is set for December.

Daniels, meanwhile, sued Cohen and Trump to void the non-disclosure agreement. She hired attorney Michael Avenatti, who has since built up a massive profile, to represent her. Now, Trump and Cohen say they won't enforce that agreement after months of public scrutiny.

Daniels is fresh off the release of "Full Disclosure," the book she authored to provide more detail on her backstory, the alleged encounter with Trump, and the now years-long battle over her silence.

