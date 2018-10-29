news

The package comes less than a week after a suspicious package was mailed to the network's New York offices, one of 13 explosive devices that were also mailed to prominent Democrats, donors, and critics of President Donald Trump.

A suspicious package addressed to CNN's Atlanta offices was intercepted Monday morning at a local post office, the network said in a statement.

CNN Communications tweeted a statement from network President Jeff Zucker, who confirmed there was "no imminent danger" to downtown Atlanta's CNN Center.

Zucker also said that all mail addressed to CNN was being screened at off-site facilities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation from the network's New York offices last Wednesday. That package contained an explosive device.

On Friday, authorities arrested and charged 56-year-old Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr. in connection to 13 explosive devices that were sent to prominent Democratic figures, in addition to the network, which President Donald Trump often calls "fake news".

Zucker slammed Trump's vocal disdain for the network after the first package was recovered last week, saying the administration "should understand their words matter."