Politics Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers told the court he's not guilty and wants a jury trial

  • Published: , Refreshed:

pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourners play

pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourners

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers pleaded not guilty on Thursday, requesting a jury trial.
On Thursday, Robert Bowers pleaded "not guilty" to 44 counts related to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh this past weekend. Bowers also requested a jury trial.

The counts include murder, hate crimes, and obstructing religious practices.

On Saturday, 46-year-old Bowers allegedly shot and killed 11 worshippers at the synagogue, carrying an AR-15 and three handguns he purchased legally. It's the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in the history of the US, according to the Anti-Defamation league.

A federal grand jury indicted Bowers on 44 criminal counts Wednesday. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Unlike his first court appearance earlier this week, Bowers walked into court Thursday morning. Earlier this week he was wheeled in in a wheelchair.

