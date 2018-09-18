Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Syria accidentally shot down a Russian plane while fending off an Israeli missile strike, report says


Politics Syria accidentally shot down a Russian plane while fending off an Israeli missile strike, report says

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Syria, Russia's ally in a prolonged proxy war in the region, previously claimed its air defenses "intercepted a number" of Israeli missiles headed towards the city.

syria missile strike play

syria missile strike

(Hassan Ammar/AP Photo)

  • US military officials believe Syrian forces accidentally shot down a Russian aircraft, according to a CNN report.
  • Russia also announced it had lost contact with an IL-20 aircraft carrying 14 service members.

  • Syrian forces reportedly responded to a number of Israeli missiles that were launched towards the city of Latakia, when it accidentally shot the Russian maritime patrol aircraft.

  • In a statement to Business Insider, a US Central Command spokesman did not comment on where the strikes originated from but denied US forces were involved.
  • Syria, Russia's ally in a prolonged proxy war in the region, previously claimed its air defenses "intercepted a number" of the missiles headed towards the city.

US military officials believe Syrian forces accidentally shot down a Russian aircraft, according to a CNN report published on Monday.

Syrian anti-aircraft artillery reportedly responded to a number of Israeli missiles that were launched towards the coastal city of Latakia when it accidentally shot the Russian maritime patrol aircraft, according to a US military official cited in the report.

Syria, Russia's ally in a prolonged proxy war in the region, claimed its air defenses "intercepted a number" of the missiles headed toward the city, Reuters reported on Monday, citing state-media.

Russia's defense ministry also announced it had lost contact with an IL-20 aircraft carrying 14 service members, Syria's state-run media reported. Russia's presence in Latakia includes a large naval base, which was reportedly under attack by an unclaimed missile strike that Syria alleges to have come from Israel.

Although Israeli Defense Forces also declined to comment on the missile strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country will be "taking action to prevent our enemies from arming themselves with advanced weaponry."

A US Central Command spokesman did not comment on where the strikes originated from but denied US forces were involved: "The US was not involved in any strikes in Western Syria or in the shoot down of any planes tonight," US Navy Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement to Business Insider.

Russia and the Syrian regime have previously boasted about their air defense capabilities. After an airstrike in which US and its allies fired over 100 missiles towards suspected chemical weapons facilities in April, Russian forces claimed the "high-effectiveness" of Russian-supplied weapons and "excellent training of Syrian servicemen" had shot down 71 missiles.

Russia's claim was contradicted by US reports that said Syria's air defenses were "largely ineffective" in response to its "precise and overwhelming" strikes.

"The Syrian response was remarkably ineffective in all domains," US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie said at the time.

Top Articles

1 Politics The US is ready to send in F-35s into combat if tensions with...bullet
2 Politics China has banned this ethnic minority group from ever setting...bullet
3 Politics These are the most dangerous countries in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is exhibited during a presentation of the final report on the cause of the its crash at the Gilze Rijen airbase October 13, 2015.
Politics Russia claims it has a new reason to blame Ukraine for the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in 2014
Cuba's vice president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, is slated to replace Raúl Castro as president.
Politics Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel becomes the country's first leader to support same-sex marriage
President Trump.
Politics 'Off the charts': National security experts sound the alarm after Trump moves to selectively declassify the Carter Page FISA application
gary cohn donald trump
Politics Gary Cohn confirmed a major revelation about the GOP tax bill fight from Bob Woodward's new book