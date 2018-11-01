news

Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, recently sustained massive damage from a 70-ton crane falling on it after an accident at a shipyard.

The Kuznetsov, which is considered the worst carrier in the world, now has a massive 214 square foot hole in its hull after a power supply issue flooded its dry dock and sent the crane crashing down on it.

"The crane that fell left a hole 4 by 5 meters. But at the same time ... these are structures that are repaired easily and quickly," Alexei Rakhamnov, the head of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, told Russian media.

The Kuznetsov had been in dry dock for total overhaul slated to finish in 2020 after it was seen billowing thick black smoke during its deployment to Syria in October 2016.

"The main problem with the ship is that it has a very problematic propulsion system," Dmitry Gorenburg, a senior research scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses, previously told Business Insider. "It's just unreliable."

Before it was sent back to the yards for repairs, the Kuznetsov was always accompanied by a special tugboat in case it broke down, and the plumbing was said to be so bad that most of its toilets didn't work.

The Kuznetsov was laid down in 1983 but not commissioned until 1990.

Source: The National Interest

Kuznetsov-class carriers are about 930 feet long, 235 feet wide, and 210 feet high. They also have a maximum displacement of about 59,000 tons.

Source: Naval-Technology.com, TASS

Kuznetsov-class carriers are powered by eight turbo-pressurized boilers, four steam turbines, and six diesel generators, bringing the carrier to a maximum speed of about 33 mph.

It also has a sea endurance of 45 days and an operating range of 3,850 to 8,500 miles, depending on the speed.

Source: Naval-Technology.com

Kuznetsov-class carriers have a crew of 1,600 sailors.

Source: The National Interest, Naval-Technology.com

But unlike US carriers, the Kuznetsov was built as a defense carrier.

It's armed with 12 P-700 Granit anti-ship cruise missiles (housed in silos underneath its flight deck), a Kinzhal air defense missile system armed with about 200 anti-air missiles, one Udav-1 anti-torpedo multiple launch rocket system, and eight Kashtan air defense gun/missile systems.

Source: Business Insider, TASS

The Kuznetsov will also be fitted with a Pantsir-M/EM air defense system with eight 57E6-E surface-to-air missile launchers — as well as two GSh-6-30K/AO-18KD 30mm six-barrel rotary cannons — upon its return from the shipyard.

Source: The Diplomat

It can also carry up to 41 aircraft, including Su-27s, Su-33s, MiG-29s, as well as Ka-27, Ka-31, and Ka-52K helicopters.

Source: The Diplomat

The flight deck has a built-in ski jump, angled at 12 degrees, to help with takeoffs.

Source: Naval-Technology.com

Here's a shot from the flight deck with the control tower in the background.

And the control tower from another angle.

The aircraft are brought up from the hangar bay using an elevator.

Here's a shot of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in the Kuznetsov's hangar bay in 2014.

The Kuznetsov is set to return to service in 2021, but it may take longer.

The Diplomat reported in 2016: "All Soviet carriers were constructed in Ukraine and Russia has lost valuable expertise and technology — particularly surface ship propulsion technology — due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine."