Ted Cruz jokingly warns his supporters that 'BBQ will be illegal' if rival Beto O'Rourke wins Senate election


Republican Senator Tex Cruz jokingly told his supporters over the weekend that if rival Beto O’Rourke won their upcoming election, he would ban barbecue. Speaking at a BBQ campaign event on Saturday in Columbus, Cruz made the comment because PETA was protesting outside.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz jokingly told his supporters over the weekend that if rival Beto O'Rourke won their upcoming election, he would ban barbecue across Texas.

Speaking at a barbecue-themed campaign event on Saturday in Columbus, Texas, Cruz mentioned that members of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, were protesting outside and handing out barbecued pieces of tofu.

"If Texas elects a Democrat, they're going to ban barbecue across the state of Texas," Cruz told the crowd, Newsweek reported.

Cruz previously joked that an O'Rourke victory would cause Texas to turn into a California-like state, with "tofu, silicone and dyed hair."

Cruz doubled down on his joke with a tweet on Sunday in which he shared photos of PETA protesters.

".@peta protested our town hall yesterday, handing out barbecued tofu. We were glad to welcome them, but it illustrates the stakes af the election: if Beto wins, BBQ will be illegal!" Cruz wrote.

At the protest on Saturday, members of the organization carried signs that read "Republicans eat tofu too."

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a release following the campaign event: "Tofu is the most versatile food in on the planet, and it's grown right in the Lone Star State. PETA is confident that once Ted Cruz tastes how delicious tofu can be, he'll want to see it in every Texas pot."

