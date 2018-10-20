Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Texas newspaper that endorsed Ted Cruz in 2012 is now throwing its support behind Democrat Beto O'Rourke for the midterm election

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Houston Chronicle endorsed Cruz in 2012, but this time around, it had some harsh words for the junior senator, saying Cruz has "exhibited little interest in addressing the needs of his fellow Texans during his six years in office."

Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz play

Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz

(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for US Senate in Texas over the Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.
  • The newspaper endorsed Cruz in 2012, but this time around, it had some harsh words for the junior senator, saying Cruz has "exhibited little interest in addressing the needs of his fellow Texans during his six years in office."
  • The closely watched race between O'Rourke and Cruz has helped to boost O'Rourke, who raised more than $38 million in the third quarter. However, his chances of becoming Texas' first elected Democratic senator since 1993 are long.

The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for US Senate in Texas over the Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

The newspaper endorsed Cruz in 2012, but this time around, if had some harsh words for the junior senator, saying Cruz has "exhibited little interest in addressing the needs of his fellow Texans during his six years in office."

"He's been running for president since he took the oath of office — more likely since he picked up his class schedule as a 15-year-old ninth-grader at Houston's Second Baptist High School more than three decades ago," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

The closely watched race between O'Rourke and Cruz has helped to boost O'Rourke, who raised more than $38 million in the third quarter from more than 800,000 donors. However, his chances of becoming Texas' first elected Democratic senator since 1993 are long.

Voters in Texas and throughout the US will head to the polls on November 6.

The Houston Chronicle's editorial board, which endorsed Cruz for the Senate in 2012, said they didn't feel Cruz acted in the interest of his fellow Texans during his time in office.

"For Cruz, public office is a private quest; the needs of his constituents are secondary," the editorial board wrote, citing Cruz's decision to vote against a bill that would have provided billions of dollars in funds for hurricane relief.

Texans, particularly in Houston, are still recovering from the immense damages from Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the region in August 2017.

Despite O'Rourke's campaign drawing tremendous national attention and enthusiasm among liberal voters, the Houston Chronicle acknowledged that it might not be enough to push O'Rourke over the top in November. A CNN/SSRS poll released on Tuesday showed Cruz holding a seven-point lead over O'Rourke among likely voters.

Top Articles

1 Politics Saudi Arabia paid the US $100 million on the same day Mike...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to admit Khashoggi was murdered...bullet
3 Politics One of Khashoggi's suspected killers reportedly died in a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump.
Politics Trump says 'we have a tremendous order' with Saudi Arabia, doesn't want to cancel defense contracts 'as retribution' for Jamal Khashoggi's death
President Donald Trump's approach to Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance has put him at odds with some of his top allies in the Senate.
Politics Trump's handling of Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi case is alienating him from his biggest allies in Congress
Jamal Khashoggi
Politics Saudi officials reportedly confirm Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi is dead
An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, October 19, 2018.
Politics A US aircraft carrier is in the frigid waters north of the Arctic Circle for the first time since the Soviet Union collapsed
X
Advertisement