news

The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for US Senate in Texas over the Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

The newspaper endorsed Cruz in 2012, but this time around, it had some harsh words for the junior senator, saying Cruz has "exhibited little interest in addressing the needs of his fellow Texans during his six years in office."

The closely watched race between O'Rourke and Cruz has helped to boost O'Rourke, who raised more than $38 million in the third quarter. However, his chances of becoming Texas' first elected Democratic senator since 1993 are long.

The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for US Senate in Texas over the Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

The newspaper endorsed Cruz in 2012, but this time around, if had some harsh words for the junior senator, saying Cruz has "exhibited little interest in addressing the needs of his fellow Texans during his six years in office."

"He's been running for president since he took the oath of office — more likely since he picked up his class schedule as a 15-year-old ninth-grader at Houston's Second Baptist High School more than three decades ago," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

The closely watched race between O'Rourke and Cruz has helped to boost O'Rourke, who raised more than $38 million in the third quarter from more than 800,000 donors. However, his chances of becoming Texas' first elected Democratic senator since 1993 are long.

Voters in Texas and throughout the US will head to the polls on November 6.

The Houston Chronicle's editorial board, which endorsed Cruz for the Senate in 2012, said they didn't feel Cruz acted in the interest of his fellow Texans during his time in office.

"For Cruz, public office is a private quest; the needs of his constituents are secondary," the editorial board wrote, citing Cruz's decision to vote against a bill that would have provided billions of dollars in funds for hurricane relief.

Texans, particularly in Houston, are still recovering from the immense damages from Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the region in August 2017.

Despite O'Rourke's campaign drawing tremendous national attention and enthusiasm among liberal voters, the Houston Chronicle acknowledged that it might not be enough to push O'Rourke over the top in November. A CNN/SSRS poll released on Tuesday showed Cruz holding a seven-point lead over O'Rourke among likely voters.