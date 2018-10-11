Pulse.com.gh logo
'That was an assault on our White House': MSNBC hosts flip out over Kanye and Trump's 'bonkers' press conference


  • Published: , Refreshed:

MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle play

MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle

(Screenshot/MSNBC)

MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle had nothing nice to say about Kanye West's Thursday afternoon Oval Office press conference, calling the rapper's free-wheeling, 10-minute long monologue "an assault on our White House."

After airing the press conference live, the hosts spent a large portion of their afternoon hour discussing it.

"That was bonkers," Velshi began.

Ruhle cut in, "If you think you're going to get a thoughtful play-by-play and political analysis, you're not, because that was an assault on our White House."

Velshi agreed, "You can't analyze some of the stuff that was said."

The two then picked out a few points West made as he sat across from the president at the Resolute Desk wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. Ruhle said she was particularly disgusted with the rapper's statement that he likes wearing the MAGA hat because it makes him feel like "Superman" and that he was drawn to Trump's campaign because of the candidate's "male energy."

"I'm just stunned across the board," Ruhle said.

The 41-year-old rapper, who has faced widespread criticism for his high-profile support for Trump and his controversial comments on issues like slavery, bounced from one topic to another, discussing criminal justice reform, an Apple-designed Air Force One, and his own mental health diagnosis. At one point, he referred to himself as a "motherf---er" and compared his speech to a "fine wine ... it has multiple notes to it."

Velshi said that he thought the president and West would stick to the topics the rapper ostensibly came to the White House to discuss: mainly prison reform and reducing violence in Chicago. West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, successfully lobbied the White House to grant a pardon to a drug offender earlier this year.



