The battle over Kavanaugh's confirmation is reaching its finale — here's what stands between him and a lifetime on the Supreme Court

news

Two key votes stand between Brett Kavanaugh and a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

The first vote is due on Friday, and the final confirmation vote could take place as early as Saturday.

The outcome of Friday's vote will give new insight as to where lawmakers stand, including key undecided senators who have expressed doubts over Kavanaugh since a series of sexual misconduct allegations emerged against him.

Some Republican senators have not made their positions clear yet.

The battle over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation is reaching its finale, with senators due to take a vote on Friday. It will indicate how senators, including key undecided figures, stand on the nominee after a series of sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Senators will vote on whether to create a time window to debate Kavanaugh's nomination at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Senators can only limit the debate for 30 hours, meaning that if Friday's vote passes, a final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh's place could take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both votes require just a simple majority, which is 51 votes. So the outcome of Friday's vote could offer a strong indication of whether Kavanaugh will be successfully confirmed in Saturday's vote.

It is possible that some senators will vote to move forward with the debate but ultimately vote against his nomination.

So, even after Friday's vote, speculation as to Kavanaugh's fate on the court could continue.

Republicans currently make up the majority of the Senate, with 51 votes. But some Republican senators have not yet said how they will vote and have previously expressed doubt about Kavanaugh's confirmation.

The outcome of Friday's vote will force lawmakers to show their hand and, after weeks of debate, indicate where they stand on the confirmation.

How Republicans Jeff Flake, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins vote on Friday could be key to Kavanaugh's nomination. They may vote on the debate limit and ultimately reject Kavanaugh's confirmation.

The findings of the FBI report into sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford will be key to how many senators vote.

Democrats slammed the report as "incomplete" and accused the White House of limiting the investigation. Republicans have said that the report does not offer any corroboration for Ford's claims.

At least one Republican senator, Steve Daines, said he will miss the confirmation vote.

All senators can vote. If there is a tie, Vice-President Mike Pence can step in and break it.