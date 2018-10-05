Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The battle over Kavanaugh's confirmation is reaching its finale — here's what stands between him and a lifetime on the Supreme Court


Politics The battle over Kavanaugh's confirmation is reaching its finale — here's what stands between him and a lifetime on the Supreme Court

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Two votes stand between Brett Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court. The first vote is due on Friday, and the final confirmation vote could take place as early as Saturday. The outcome of Friday's vote will give new insight on where senators stand, including those that have been undecided.

Senators are due to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation on Friday. The nominee testified on sexual assault allegations made against him last week. play

Senators are due to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation on Friday. The nominee testified on sexual assault allegations made against him last week.

(Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

  • Two key votes stand between Brett Kavanaugh and a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
  • The first vote is due on Friday, and the final confirmation vote could take place as early as Saturday.
  • The outcome of Friday's vote will give new insight as to where lawmakers stand, including key undecided senators who have expressed doubts over Kavanaugh since a series of sexual misconduct allegations emerged against him.
  • Some Republican senators have not made their positions clear yet.

The battle over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation is reaching its finale, with senators due to take a vote on Friday. It will indicate how senators, including key undecided figures, stand on the nominee after a series of sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Senators will vote on whether to create a time window to debate Kavanaugh's nomination at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Senators can only limit the debate for 30 hours, meaning that if Friday's vote passes, a final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh's place could take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both votes require just a simple majority, which is 51 votes. So the outcome of Friday's vote could offer a strong indication of whether Kavanaugh will be successfully confirmed in Saturday's vote.

It is possible that some senators will vote to move forward with the debate but ultimately vote against his nomination.

So, even after Friday's vote, speculation as to Kavanaugh's fate on the court could continue.

Republican senators listen to Kavanaugh testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. play

Republican senators listen to Kavanaugh testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

(Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

Republicans currently make up the majority of the Senate, with 51 votes. But some Republican senators have not yet said how they will vote and have previously expressed doubt about Kavanaugh's confirmation.

The outcome of Friday's vote will force lawmakers to show their hand and, after weeks of debate, indicate where they stand on the confirmation.

How Republicans Jeff Flake, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins vote on Friday could be key to Kavanaugh's nomination. They may vote on the debate limit and ultimately reject Kavanaugh's confirmation.

The findings of the FBI report into sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford will be key to how many senators vote.

Democrats slammed the report as "incomplete" and accused the White House of limiting the investigation. Republicans have said that the report does not offer any corroboration for Ford's claims.

At least one Republican senator, Steve Daines, said he will miss the confirmation vote.

All senators can vote. If there is a tie, Vice-President Mike Pence can step in and break it.

Top Articles

1 Politics Republican Sen. Ben Sasse drops a bombshell on the debate over...bullet
2 Politics Russian missile defenses arrive in Syria — and US and Israeli...bullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly told donors Canada's chief NAFTA...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Chinese authorities dramatically expanded a re-education camp for the persecuted Uighur minority in Kashgar, Xinjiang. These photos show the camp in February 2017 and August 2018.
Politics Photos show huge expansion of Chinese facility where Muslim minority say they are persecuted and forced to sing hymns to Xi Jinping
Nigeria is planning to establish mobile courts to jail currency hawkers
Politics Nigeria is planning to establish mobile courts to jail currency hawkers
Michel Barnier and Theresa May.
Politics Why the Irish border Brexit 'backstop' will make or break Theresa May's premiership
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Politics Opinion pages in some of the nation's top publications reveal the deep divide around Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
X
Advertisement