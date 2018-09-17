THE BIG ONE: Trump is set to slam China with tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods, taking the trade war to the next level

news

President Donald Trump is expected to hit China with a tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The move will be a major escalation of the US-China trade war.

China is expected to respond with more tariffs.

Economists expect that the tariff will increase the cost of goods for US consumers and possibly slow the broader US economy.

President Donald Trump is expected to order the US Trade Representative to impose a tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, catapulting the US-China trade war to the next level.

During a White House meeting on Monday, Trump said an announcement on the tariffs would come after the stock market close. According to reports, the tariffs will apply a 10% duty to a slew of goods, ranging from food to furniture.

The latest tariffs, along with previous rounds on $50 billion of Chinese goods and metal imports, will mean over half of all Chinese goods coming into the US are subject to the duties.

"It will be a lot of money coming into the coffers of the United States of America," Trump said.

China's Ministry of Commerce has promised to respond to Trump's latest attack with tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods. This means that between 85% and 95% of American imports coming into China will be subject to a tariff from the trade war.

The move willy also solidify Trump's commitment to to the trade war despite the Treasury Department's recent overtures to Beijing. China will reportedly decline further talks if Trump goes through with the tariffs on Monday.

The president also threatened to slap tariffs on another $267 billion worth of Chinese goods, which would mean all imports from China would be subject to duties.

In addition to being much larger than previous rounds of tariffs, the new set zeroes in on different targets. The first round of tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods focused almost exclusively on industrial goods, but Friday's tariffs also include a large amount of consumer goods.

Economists estimate the tariffs will prompt an increase in prices for both US businesses and consumers. That could slow spending on large investments and consumer purchases, potentially harming the broader economy.

Stocks also declined on Trump's pre-announcement statement with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 91 points, or 0.35%, as of 3:45 pm ET.

Here's a timeline of the US-China trade war so far: