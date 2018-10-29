Pulse.com.gh logo
The Billionaire owner of Leicester City Football Club died in a helicopter crash just outside the stadium

  Published:

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Leicester City play

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Leicester City

(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

  • The owner of Leicester City Football Club, an English Premier League soccer team, died after being involved in a helicopter crash just outside of the stadium.
  • The crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. EST) on Saturday. The team confirmed Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death, along with 4 others.
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, along with two of his staff members, the pilot and another female passenger, died when the helicopter crashed outside the stadium, the team confirmed. The crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. EST) on Saturday.

According to the BBC, witnesses said the helicopter had just cleared King Power Stadium, the team's hometown stadium, before spiraling and crashing.

In a statement released on Sunday, the team said their thoughts were with "the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss."

They also remembered Srivaddhanaprabha as "a man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led."

