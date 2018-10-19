Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics The DOJ has charged a Russian woman working for a close Putin ally with conspiring to interfere in the 2018 midterms

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The woman, Elena Khusyaynova, is accused of playing a central financial role in a social media influence operation known as "Project Lakhta" that prosecutors say "continues to this day."

kremlin play

kremlin

(Spencer Platt/Getty)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The Department of Justice announced on Friday that it has charged a Russian woman with conspiring to interfere in the 2018 US midterms.
  • The woman, Elena Khusyaynova, is accused of playing a central financial role in a social media influence operation known as "Project Lakhta" that prosecutors say "continues to this day."
  • The project is allegedly bankrolled by the Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin and two companies he controls.
  • Prigozhin is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he and his companies were charged earlier this year along with 13 other Russian nationals and entities with conspiring to meddle in the 2016 race.

The Justice Department announced on Friday that it has filed charges against a Russian national accused of conspiring to interfere in the November 2018 US midterm elections.

The woman, Elena Khusyaynova, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the US. Prosecutors say Khusyaynova is from St. Petersburg — the Russian city where the Internet Research Agency is headquartered — and is the chief accountant for an influence operation known as "Project Lakhta."

The DOJ described the operation as "a Russian umbrella effort funded by Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and two companies he controls, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, and Concord Catering."

Prigozhin and his two companies were charged earlier this year along with 13 other Russian nationals and entities with conspiring to interfere in the 2016 US election. In the charging document, prosecutors said the IRA used the codename "Project Lakhta," which roughly translates to "bay" or "inlet," to carry out its influence operatio

Prigozhin is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom US intelligence agencies say personally ordered the Russian effort to meddle in the 2016 race.

According to prosecutors, Project Lakhta was involved in creating thousands of email and social media accounts to conduct "information warfare against the United States."

As the woman charge of the operation’s finances, the DOJ said she played a critical role in the effort, which allegedly had a budget of more than $35 million and "continues to this day."

Prosecutors added that the financial documents Khusyaynova controlled "include detailed expenses for activities in the United States, such as expenditures for activists, advertisements on social media platforms, registration of domain names, the purchase of proxy servers, and promoting news postings on social network."

Friday’s announcement comes as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence warns that Russia, as well as other actors like China and Iran, are conducting "ongoing campaigns" to meddle in the upcoming midterms and even the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, social media networks have also taken steps to guard against foreign influence on their platforms ahead of the midterms, which are just weeks away.

In July, Facebook revealed that it had shut down 32 phony pages and profiles that it believed were part of a coordinated campaign.

And this week, Twitter released a massive trove of 10 million tweets it says represent the full scope of foreign influence operations on its platform dating back nearly a decade.

Top Articles

1 Politics Saudi Arabia paid the US $100 million on the same day Mike...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to admit Khashoggi was murdered...bullet
3 Politics One of Khashoggi's suspected killers reportedly died in a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York
Politics Over 70,000 tons of British sea power just sailed into New York, and the photos are stunning
A man identified by Turkish officials as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, walks outside the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul on the same day Jamal Khashoggi disappeared at the nearby Saudi consulate.
Politics These are the 15 Saudis suspected in the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Michael Cohen
Politics Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is encouraging people to vote in the midterms to prevent 'another 2 or another 6 years of this craziness'
US soldiers of 173rd airborne combat team head out to fight Taliban forces at Forward Operating Base Bermel in Paktika province, Afghanistan, in November 2007.
Politics The Taliban just took a shot at America’s top general in Afghanistan and barely missed, the latest sign the US is losing the war
X
Advertisement