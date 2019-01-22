The Ghana Police has interrogated Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kennedy Agyapong over the death of a Ghanaian investigative journalist.

The police said that both people have provided statements on the matter.

Meanwhile, the police says it has received important leads which they are following up on.

The Ghana Police Service has said that it has interrogated former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as it investigates the killing of an employee of Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

In a statement issued on Monday (January 21, 2019), the police said both of them have provided their statements to its team of detectives investigating the matter.

The statement added that the Police has received many significant leads on the death Ahmed Suale and was following up those leads to help it identify the perpetrators of the crime.

“The CID continues to interrogate other persons of interest as well as following up on multiple significant leads,” it said.

Ahmed-Suale was shot dead last Wednesday at Madina in Greater Accra while driving home. He worked with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the #Number12 football corruption exposé among others.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen were on a motorbike and sped off after shooting Ahmed-Suale.

Most Ghanaians criticised the MP for Assin Central after Ahmed-Suale’s death because he openly called for retribution against Ahmed-Suale on TV in the heat of the release of the #Number12 video in July 2018.

Others said Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been banned perpetually by FIFA and lost all his positions in local and international football due to the #Number12 exposé could be behind his death.

After his death, Ghanaians and many international organizations have condemned the killing and called for speedy and thorough investigations.

A US Congressman has also called on the US assists Ghana to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the police has called on the public to volunteer relevant information to help it identify the perpetrators of the crime.