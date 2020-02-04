In a statement issued and signed by the NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu said since the NCCE did not inform them of the exercise they cannot take part in the debates.

“The party, having taken notice of this publication, wishes to respond by, first of all, stating emphatically and for the records that the NPP is completely unaware of the claims by the NCCE, and therefore cannot be said to be a party to any such arrangements.”

The governing NPP also dissociated itself from all activities lined up by NCCE ahead of the election period.

The statement explained that the Commission’s calendar was not in sync with that of the NPP’s planned activities for the year.

“In the light of the foregoing, the NPP categorically dissociates itself from the purported ‘presidential debates schedules’ unilaterally announced by the NCCE, and appeals to the Commission not to include the NPP in these arrangements unless and until the party so permits.”

NCCE debates

The NCCE has scheduled at least three Presidential debates to be conducted in September, October, and December ahead of the 2020 polls.

In January, it stated that it will organise presidential and parliamentary debates nationwide ahead of the general elections to be held in December this year.

The NCCE said the parliamentary debates will be held in all the 275 constituencies, while the presidential debate will be held in three zones, namely: Northern, Middle, and Southern in September, October, and November respectively.