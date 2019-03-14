Manasseh Azure Awuni of Joy News revealed a video documentary titled ‘Militia in the Heart of the Nation’ which suggests that the government was behind the operation of an alleged militia group called De-Eye Group.

The documentary further revealed that the De-Eye Group which is affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been training in a government’s property, the Christiansburg Castle popularly called the Osu Castle in Accra for the past two years when this government took office.

This documentary has therefore triggered the government to file a petition to the National Media Commission (NMC) for investigation.

The government is insisting that the contents of the said docum

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah signed the petition on behalf of the government.

Government is among others seeking an order for the retraction of and an apology to the Government of Ghana on the contents of the said documentary.

The petition said, "We view the impugned documentary as part of the unbounded calumny by Manasseh Awuni Azure, Joynews and its affiliates aimed at distorting Government policy and work on serious matters of national concern like the fight against vigilantism."

"Much as the undeniable track record of the President shows a selfless dedication to the defence of press freedom and human rights, irresponsible and unethical journalism threaten the democracy and peace of the nation."

Government's fight against vigilantism and militia groups

President Akufo-Addo, in his third state of the nation address (SoNA), asked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to chart a path to bring an end to political violence mostly caused by vigilante groups. If not, he would apply legislation to disband them himself.

The NDC has in accordance to the call written to the President reiterating calls for wider participation in the meeting to disband the political party militia.

Although the NPP disagrees with the call for the wider participation, it still looks forward to having an effective agreement with the opposition party to end activities of these groups.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has as well tasked the Attorney General to prepare a legislation against vigilantism in Ghana.