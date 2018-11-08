news

On November 7, a lone gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, killing 12 people.

Law enforcement identified the shooter as Newbury Park resident and Marine combat veteran Ian David Long.

Long served as a Marine machine gunner from 2008 to 2013, according to the US Marine Corps.

The former corporal served one tour in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, and earned numerous awards for his service including a Combat Action Ribbon and a NATO International Security Force medal.

Photos surfaced of Long on social media and various publications show him in his Marine service uniform, and some appear to show the veteran during deployment. Others, presumably taken after his discharge from service, show Long with a beard and sleeve tattoo wearing a Dodgers shirt.

Neighbors told the Los Angeles Times that Long suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the Times, Sheriff Geoff Dean confirmed Long had been involved in previous incidents, but a mental health professional concluded he did not need to be taken into custody.

The conditions of Long's discharge have not been released, and it is unclear if Long was diagnosed with PTSD.