Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti revealed that artist Juan Manuel Granados is the man who is accusing Tucker Carlson of assault at a Virginia country club.

Granados previously made headlines when he and his partner successfully sued a Virginia health club after it revoked their "family membership."

Granados says he plans to take legal action against Carlson, his son, and another man who was allegedly involved in the Virginia country club incident.

On Sunday, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti revealed the identity of the man who leveled bombshell assault allegations against Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In a tweet, Avenatti named Juan Manuel Granados as the man who was on the receiving end of shouts from Carlson to "get the f--- out of here" in a video the attorney released Saturday.

Granados is alleging that Carlson, his son, and a currently unidentified man assaulted him at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia in October.

In a lengthy statement, Carlson said that he did not assault anyone, but admitted that his son dumped a glass of wine on Granados' head after Granados allegedly called his teenage daughter a "f---ing c---."

Not much about Granados, who describes himself as a visual artist, is publicly available, but an ABC report from 2012 indicates that he successfully filed suit against the Roanoke Athletic Club in Virginia making claims of breach of contract and discrimination.

Granados and his partner Will Trinkle reportedly sued the athletic club after it revoked a discounted "family membership" that was sold to Granados, Trinkle, and their child. The couple said they were told their membership was revoked because a "family" was defined as a "husband, wife, and their children ages 21 and younger."

After being notified of the suit, the club changed their "family membership" to a "household membership" for the same price that was not gender specific, according to ABC.

After Business Insider reached out to Avenatti about the 2012 suit, Avenatti tweeted a link to the ABC report, writing that "Juan is a leader in the community who has a history of standing up for what is right. He is a very good man."

Fox News declined to comment for this story.

Earlier on Sunday, Avenatti released a lengthy statement from Granados in which he was named for the first time. "I am a proud gay member of the Latino community and am also an immigrant," Granados said in the statement.

Granados went on to call Carlson's account of their dispute "a complete fabrication."

In the statement, Granados completely denied calling Carlson's daughter "a 'whore' or anything approximating to that," a key element of Carlson's account.

Granados continued: "I intend on pursuing possible charges against Tucker for assault, against his son for assault and battery, and against his 'friend' for assault and battery."

Avenatti and Granados claim that Carlson made physical threats that they believe constitute assault. They say that Carlson's son committed battery when he dumped wine on Granados' head. They have also leveled charges of battery against an unidentified man who they say can be seen in the video grabbing Granados and pulling him off of his chair at the country club.

Meanwhile, Carlson said Granados stopped his daughter when she was on her way back from the restroom and asked her if she was sitting with the Fox News host.

When his daughter responded, "That's my dad," Carlson said the man asked her, "Are you Tucker's whore?" and called her a "f---ing c---."