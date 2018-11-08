Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics The moment a White House intern confronted CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a tense exchange with Trump, in 3 photos

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pictures reveal what caused the White House to suspend CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press pass after a heated exchange with President Donald Trump.

A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections, in a combination of photos at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018. play

A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections, in a combination of photos at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

  • The White House on Wednesday suspended CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credential, citing a heated exchange between Acosta and President Donald Trump at a press conference earlier in the day.
  • Acosta posed several questions to Trump, who became visibly agitated. He berated the reporter and CNN, at points stepping away from the lectern while a White House intern moved in to take the microphone from Acosta.
  • The reported angled away from the intern as he and Trump talked over each other.
  • Images captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst show how the scene unfolded.
