A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections, in a combination of photos at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018.
Acosta posed several questions to Trump, who became visibly agitated. He berated the reporter and CNN, at points stepping away from the lectern while a White House intern moved in to take the microphone from Acosta.
The reported angled away from the intern as he and Trump talked over each other.
Images captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst show how the scene unfolded.
